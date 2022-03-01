Left Menu

Delhi: IYC holds protest to demand safe evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 14:21 IST
Delhi: IYC holds protest to demand safe evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Youth Congress members staged a protest near External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's residence here, demanding safe evacuation of Indian students stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

The protesters marched towards the minister's residence but the police stopped them on the Tughlaq road and detained some of them.

''Instead of using force on us, the government should focus on bringing our students safely back home. The speed with which the Narendra Modi government is evacuating students, it will imperil their safety as the war is going on,'' said IYC national media coordinator Rahul Rao.

He claimed that several youth Congress protesters were detained by the police and sent to Mandir Marg police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022