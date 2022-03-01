Delhi: IYC holds protest to demand safe evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine

Indian Youth Congress members staged a protest near External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's residence here, demanding safe evacuation of Indian students stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

The protesters marched towards the minister's residence but the police stopped them on the Tughlaq road and detained some of them.

''Instead of using force on us, the government should focus on bringing our students safely back home. The speed with which the Narendra Modi government is evacuating students, it will imperil their safety as the war is going on,'' said IYC national media coordinator Rahul Rao.

He claimed that several youth Congress protesters were detained by the police and sent to Mandir Marg police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)