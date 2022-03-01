Left Menu

Bring back stranded Indians from Ukraine at the earliest: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Central government to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine at the earliest and provide them with all help.Kejriwals remarks came after a news report claimed that Indians stranded in Ukraine are allegedly not getting help from the Indian embassy in Ukraine.Amid adverse circumstances in Ukraine, Indian students along with other Indians are facing difficult conditions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 14:22 IST
Bring back stranded Indians from Ukraine at the earliest: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Central government to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine at the earliest and provide them with all help.

Kejriwal's remarks came after a news report claimed that Indians stranded in Ukraine are allegedly not getting help from the Indian embassy in Ukraine.

"Amid adverse circumstances in Ukraine, Indian students along with other Indians are facing difficult conditions. Request the Indian government to bring back all Indians from Ukraine a a soon as possible by extending them all possible help. The Delhi government is with the central government for all sort of cooperation," Kejriwal said in a tweet. In the tweet, he also attached the news report which alleged that Indians were not getting required help from the Indian embassy in Ukraine.

India began evacuation of around 14,000 of its stranded citizens on February 26.

To scale up the rescue operations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the Indian Air Force (IAF) to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive against that country. The IAF is likely to deploy several C-17 aircraft as part of Operation Ganga from Tuesday, sources said.

Till now, only private Indian carriers were evacuating Indians from Romania and Hungary, countries with land borders with Ukraine on the western side, as the Ukrainian airspace had been shut since February 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022