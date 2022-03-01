SA welcomes Ukraine-Russia talks amid conflict

South Africa has welcomed the decision by Ukraine and Russia to hold talks amid the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

"We welcome the decision by the Ukraine and Russia to hold talks without preconditions. In this regard, South Africa expresses the hope that both parties will use diplomacy to de-escalate the situation in Ukraine, leading to a durable political and security outcome," said International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor.

The Minister made these remarks at the High-Level Segment of the 49th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.

"This 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council takes place against the backdrop of the worrying situation in Ukraine. South Africa is deeply concerned about the escalation of the situation in Ukraine," said the Minister.

The High-Level Segment will afford countries, represented by Heads of State and governments, Foreign Affairs Ministers and/or Deputy Foreign Affairs Ministers, the opportunity to address the Council on their national efforts to promote and protect human rights and international cooperation. This also includes outlining their foreign policy approach to human rights.

Pandor said South Africa is committed to the advancement of human rights and freedom, "not just in our country, but the entire continent of Africa, in fact, globally".

"Human rights, we believe, must not only be in a human rights instrument – A Bill of Rights Charter – they must be given practical meaning, they must be realised by all people in real terms. All of us should promote and protect the rights of all, effectively. And, we should ensure that all human beings tangibly enjoy access to human rights," she said at Monday's session.

This applies to all human rights and all people, the Minister said. She called on the gathering to treat all human rights as "universal, indivisible, interdependent and interrelated, and in a fair and equal manner, on the same footing, and with the same emphasis for all people".

"The Human Rights Council is a proper multilateral forum to advance human rights. But in order to achieve that, the Council needs must remain true to its mandate and avoid the pitfalls that could destroy it."

Pandor spoke out against politicisation, divisions, selectivity, and double standards.

"We must look at each problem in its full compass of issues. When we address human rights matters, be it thematic or country-specific issues, let us look at the full dimension of the problem.

"We need a Council that responds to all violations and abuses, regardless of where they have been committed or who has committed them. We need to use the opportunity of the review of the Council to rid it of the past crippling challenges," she said.

Review and SA membership

Meanwhile, the review of the Council also provides an opportunity for the international community to ensure that its credibility and authority are reinforced.

"We must strengthen the Council and ensure its efficacy so that the people of the world and the humanity we serve can truly live in a world that respects all human rights and freedoms.

"One way we could achieve this is through filling gaps in international human rights law whenever we identify them, and by developing new treaties and protocols.

"It is for this reason that South Africa will continue to support and actively participate in the processes aimed at developing treaties on the right to development, and on transnational corporations and other business enterprises that are involved in the illicit trafficking of our resources," said Pandor.

The Minister used the opportunity of the High-Level Segment to launch South Africa's campaign for membership of the Human Rights Council for the period 2023-2025.

"South Africa is ready and willing to put shoulder to wheel and work with all partners to address human rights for all in all corners of the world, and to strengthen the Human Rights Council to ensure it is fit for purpose and serves all humanity."

The Council is made up of 47 UN member States. Every year, the member States elect a third of the UNHRC members directly and individually by secret ballot for a period of three years.

Members of the Council are not eligible for immediate re-election after serving two consecutive terms.

When electing members of the Council, the UN General Assembly considers the contribution of the candidate State to the promotion and protection of human rights, and their voluntary pledges and commitments made thereto.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)