German warplanes patrolling skies over Poland, air force says
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-03-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 14:43 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German warplanes are patrolling the skies over Poland, the German air force said on Tuesday.
"Safeguarding the skies over Poland," the air force said on Twitter, above a picture of a starting fighter jet, without giving details.
On Monday, Germany announced it would send Tornado warplanes and a maritime patrol aircraft to the Baltic Sea area.
