German warplanes patrolling skies over Poland, air force says

German warplanes are patrolling the skies over Poland, the German air force said on Tuesday.

"Safeguarding the skies over Poland," the air force said on Twitter, above a picture of a starting fighter jet, without giving details.

On Monday, Germany announced it would send Tornado warplanes and a maritime patrol aircraft to the Baltic Sea area.

