Italy calls for further suspension of EU stability pact

Italy wants the European stability and growth pact to be suspended for longer because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and called for a fund to be set up to compensate EU states worst hit by sanctions. The proposals were made in a draft parliamentary resolution that will be voted on on Tuesday.

The resolution also calls on parliament to authorise the export of military equipment to help Ukraine to defend itself and protect its population.

