Delhi police arrest 2 sharpshooters of Goldie Brar , Kala Jatheri gang

Delhi Police has arrested two sharpshooters associated with gangsters Goldie Brar and Kala Jathedi after an encounter on Tuesday. The suspects were part of a conspiracy to kill gangster Sunil also known as Tillu Tajpuria and a constable, police said.

As many as 22 rounds of bullets fired from both sides, police said. Two pistols, four live rounds and eight empty rounds, and a stolen bike have been seized.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

