Left Menu

Two govt officials deployed to help Ukraine evacuees: Karnataka CM

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-03-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 14:57 IST
Two govt officials deployed to help Ukraine evacuees: Karnataka CM
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said efforts are on to bring back Kannadigas from war-ravaged Ukraine and two officials have been deployed at Mumbai and New Delhi to help the state's people arriving from Ukraine reach their homes without any hassle.

''The students who are in the north-eastern part of Ukraine are facing problems. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been requested to make arrangements for their food and shelter and guide them to safety,'' Bommai told reporters.

The Chief Minister said the Romania-Ukraine border is getting crowded and a request has been made to make separate arrangements for Kannadigas.

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Dr Manoj Rajan, who is also the nodal officer for Ukraine returnees said, 49 students hailing from Karnataka have returned as of now, including four on Tuesday afternoon.

He also said three facilitation counters manned by senior officers of the state government have been opened at New Delhi Airport, Mumbai Airport and Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru to coordinate and guide students to their respective destinations.

The state government is facilitating smooth transit from Mumbai and Delhi airports and also funding the air tickets for all stranded students (hailing from Karnataka) arriving from Ukraine to their respective destinations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022