Jaishankar briefs President on Ukraine evacuation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 14:59 IST
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has briefed President Ram Nath Kovind about the ongoing evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine which is under attack from Russia, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the President's office said Jaishankar on Monday night apprised Kovind of the progress of 'Operation Ganga' for the evacuation of Indian nationals including students from Ukraine. ''Later the President called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and lauded the government's efforts,'' it said.

'Operation Ganga' is the government's mission to evacuate Indian citizens, mostly students, from Ukraine, which is under attacked from Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

