Russian forces laying siege to Kyiv and Kharkiv, says Ukrainian official

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 01-03-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 15:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych said Russian forces were trying to lay siege to Kyiv and the northeastern city Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest. Russian troops fired artillery at Kyiv, Kharkiv and the southern port city of Mariupol overnight while the Ukrainian side shot down Russian military planes around the capital, Arestovych said in a televised briefing.

He described the current situation as under control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

