Russian forces laying siege to Kyiv and Kharkiv, says Ukrainian official
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 01-03-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 15:03 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych said Russian forces were trying to lay siege to Kyiv and the northeastern city Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest. Russian troops fired artillery at Kyiv, Kharkiv and the southern port city of Mariupol overnight while the Ukrainian side shot down Russian military planes around the capital, Arestovych said in a televised briefing.
He described the current situation as under control.
