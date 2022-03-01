Left Menu

Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling - India's foreign ministry

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 15:13 IST
An Indian student was killed in shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday, India's foreign ministry said.

"Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones," ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

Thousands of Indians attend universities in Ukraine and many have been trapped since Russia invaded the former Soviet republic last week.

