Indian student killed in Kharkiv
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 15:16 IST
An Indian student was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city of war-hit Ukraine on Tuesday morning, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
''With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning,'' it tweeted.
The ministry said it is in touch with the family of the student.
''We convey our deepest condolences to the family,'' it said.
