Russia to continue Ukraine operation until goals achieved, says minister

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-03-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 15:20 IST
Sergei Shoigu Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russia will continue its military operation in Ukraine until it achieves its goals, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

Shoigu said Moscow's main goal was protecting itself from threats created by the West and said Russia was not occupying Ukraine's territory.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

