Eastern Army Commander visits Gajraj Corps

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command Lt Gen RP Kalita during his two-day visit to Gajraj Corps on February 27 and 28 took stock of the operational preparedness of the unit.

ANI | Tezpur (Assam) | Updated: 01-03-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 15:22 IST
Lt Gen RP Kalita along with Lt Gen Ravin Khosla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command Lt Gen RP Kalita during his two-day visit to Gajraj Corps on February 27 and 28 took stock of the operational preparedness of the unit. An official statement from the Defence Ministry stated that the Army Commander was briefed on the operational situation and preparedness by Lt Gen Ravin Khosla, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Gajraj Corps.

The statement further stated that RP Kalita and Khosla also visited the Divisional Headquarters to review the security situation along the Kameng sector of Arunachal Pradesh. Kalita had assumed command of the Eastern Army on February 1 and this was his first visit to Gajraj Corps after assuming command.

He complimented the operational preparedness, efforts and commitment of troops and appreciated the manner in which they were braving the harsh weather conditions and inhospitable terrain, added the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

