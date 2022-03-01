Delhi Police arrests couple for duping people on pretext of getting them govt contracts
When people approached them, they demanded crores of rupees. After getting the money they used to flee, he said.
- Country:
- India
A man and his wife were arrested from Jaipur for allegedly duping several people of crores of rupees by promising railway and government contracts, police said on Tuesday.
The accused, Abhishek Aggarwal (38) and his wife Meenakshi (34), natives of Supaul district in Bihar, were wanted in at least four criminal cases and have been absconding for the last three years.
In the last five years, the duo cheated big businessmen and property dealers of approximately Rs 20 crore, police said.
The victims were swayed by their lavish lifestyle and paid advances to the duo with the hope of getting government contracts, they said.
After getting advances, the couple fled and switched off their mobile phones.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Vikram Singh said police teams analysed several mobile numbers used by the couple.
''The couple lived a very lavish lifestyle and claimed that they could fetch any government contract through their contacts. When people approached them, they demanded crores of rupees. After getting the money they used to flee,'' he said. During investigation, the police traced the husband-wife duo to Jaipur.
They were apprehended and later arrested, the police officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Meenakshi
- Abhishek Aggarwal
- Supaul
- Vikram Singh
- Jaipur
ALSO READ
Hijab not an issue in Bihar, says Nitish
SC transfers pleas challenging Bihar liquor law to itself from Patna HC, seeks state's response
Protest over issuing national identity cards to Bihari community in Pakistan
Bihar deserves special state status : Nitish
Hijab not an issue in Bihar, people respect each other's religious sentiments: Nitish Kumar