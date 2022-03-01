Left Menu

Ukraine seeks disarmament meeting on Russia's invasion, weapons of mass destruction

Ukraine's foreign minister told a disarmament conference on Tuesday that Russia had committed war crimes through its "indiscriminate shelling" of cities like Kharkiv and called for a special meeting that would address Russian aggression and weapons of mass destruction.

Ukraine's foreign minister told a disarmament conference on Tuesday that Russia had committed war crimes through its "indiscriminate shelling" of cities like Kharkiv and called for a special meeting that would address Russian aggression and weapons of mass destruction. "Nothing can justify missile shelling of residential buildings, kindergartens, orphanages, hospitals and emergency vehicles, passengers buses and millions of refugees fleeing Russian fire," Dmytro Kuleba told the Geneva-based forum in a video address.

The country's ambassador told the same forum that Kiev had requested a special meeting on the "global threat to global peace and security stemming from Russian aggression against Ukraine, including its WMD aspect". Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

