No military bases in ex-Soviet countries, Russia tells West
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-03-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 15:31 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The West must not build military facilities in any countries of the former Soviet Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
Lavrov, quoted by Russian news agencies RIA and TASS, also said Moscow found it unacceptable that some European countries hosted U.S. nuclear weapons and was taking measures to prevent Ukraine from acquiring similar weapons.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European
- U.S.
- Moscow
- Ukraine
- TASS
- Sergei Lavrov
- Russian
- Soviet Union
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 6-U.S. says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks wary on Ukraine warnings, oil climbs
FOREX-Ukraine tension reins in euro, drives rush to safe-havens
War, peace, stalemate? Week ahead may decide Ukraine's fate
US: Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine