No military bases in ex-Soviet countries, Russia tells West

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-03-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 15:31 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The West must not build military facilities in any countries of the former Soviet Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Lavrov, quoted by Russian news agencies RIA and TASS, also said Moscow found it unacceptable that some European countries hosted U.S. nuclear weapons and was taking measures to prevent Ukraine from acquiring similar weapons.

