Belarus's Lukashenko: Russia-Ukraine talks raises hope that hostilities may end - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-03-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 15:44 IST
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday the start of talks between Ukraine and Russia raises hope that hostilities may end, the RIA news agency quoted.
The first round of talks held in Belarus on Monday produced no tangible results as fighting in Ukraine continued.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
