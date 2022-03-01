Over 660,000 people flee Ukraine, UN agency says
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 01-03-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 15:46 IST
More than 660,000 people, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries in the last six days since Russia invaded, the U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday.
Shabia Mantoo, spokesperson of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told a briefing in Geneva there were reports of people waiting for up to 60 hours to enter Poland, while queues at the Romanian border are up to 20 km long.
