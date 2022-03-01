Left Menu

Attempt on magistrate's life

An attempt has been made on the life of a judicial magistrate here allegedly by a knife-yielding office assistant, police said on Tuesday.The assistant was arrested, said the police. The attempt was made when the magistrate M Ponpandi was moving towards his chamber. The magistrate was injured and hospitalised, the police said.NVG NVG

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-03-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 15:47 IST
Attempt on magistrate's life
  • Country:
  • India

An attempt has been made on the life of a judicial magistrate here allegedly by a knife-yielding office assistant, police said on Tuesday.

The assistant was arrested, said the police. The attempt was made when the magistrate M Ponpandi was moving towards his chamber. The motive was vengeance because the office assistant was transferred, according to the police. The magistrate was injured and hospitalised, the police said.

NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022