Attempt on magistrate's life

An attempt has been made on the life of a judicial magistrate here allegedly by a knife-yielding office assistant, police said on Tuesday.

The assistant was arrested, said the police. The attempt was made when the magistrate M Ponpandi was moving towards his chamber. The motive was vengeance because the office assistant was transferred, according to the police. The magistrate was injured and hospitalised, the police said.

