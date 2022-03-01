Left Menu

Indian student killed in Kharkiv

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-03-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 15:49 IST
Indian student killed in Kharkiv
An Indian student was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city of war-hit Ukraine on Tuesday morning, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

''With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning,'' it tweeted.

The ministry said it is in touch with the family of the student.

''We convey our deepest condolences to the family,'' it said. The student was a native of Chalageri in Karnataka's Haveri district, a state government official said.

''A student Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a native of Chalageri in Haveri district, died in the shelling,'' the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority commissioner Dr Manoj Rajan told PTI. A number of Indians are still stranded in Kharkiv where Russia has launched a major military offensive.

The MEA said the Foreign Secretary is calling in ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate India's demand for ''urgent safe passage'' to Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and other cities in conflict zones.

''Similar action is also being undertaken by our ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine,'' the MEA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

