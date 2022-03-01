Left Menu

Hungary supports bid for Ukraine to become EU member -minister

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 01-03-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 15:53 IST
Hungary supports bid for Ukraine to become EU member -minister
Peter Szijjarto Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary is supporting an initiative by eight European Union leaders to start membership talks with Ukraine, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told an online news briefing on Tuesday.

"Hungary backs this initiative and we urge Brussels to put the issue on the agenda," Szijjarto said, referring to an initiative by the presidents of three Baltic states, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Slovenia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022