Hungary supports bid for Ukraine to become EU member -minister

Hungary is supporting an initiative by eight European Union leaders to start membership talks with Ukraine, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told an online news briefing on Tuesday.

"Hungary backs this initiative and we urge Brussels to put the issue on the agenda," Szijjarto said, referring to an initiative by the presidents of three Baltic states, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Slovenia.

