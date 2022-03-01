More sanctions, boost to NATO eastern flank needed now, Polish prime minister says
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 01-03-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 15:55 IST
More sanctions and strengthening the eastern flank of NATO are top priorities, Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday after meeting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss the situation n Ukraine.
"The sanctions package and strengthening of the eastern flank of NATO are what we need today and what we are focusing on," Morawiecki said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
