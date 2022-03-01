Left Menu

More sanctions, boost to NATO eastern flank needed now, Polish prime minister says

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 01-03-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 15:55 IST
More sanctions, boost to NATO eastern flank needed now, Polish prime minister says
Mateusz Morawiecki Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

More sanctions and strengthening the eastern flank of NATO are top priorities, Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday after meeting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss the situation n Ukraine.

"The sanctions package and strengthening of the eastern flank of NATO are what we need today and what we are focusing on," Morawiecki said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022