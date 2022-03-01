Left Menu

Sweden to push for extended Russia sanctions, hikes Ukraine aid

The government said separately it would increase humanitarian aid to Ukraine by an additional 500 million Swedish crowns ($52 million) from the Nordic country's overall aid budget, more than doubling previously alloted resources. "Over the past several days, we have explored all options to see how we can alleviate the acute humanitarian situation," Minister for International Development Cooperation Matilda Ernkrans told reporters.

Sweden will work for the European Union to extend sanctions to more individuals connected to the Russian leadership in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine, a cabinet minister said on Tuesday.

Swedish EU Minister Hans Dahlgren also told a news conference the government would work for so called "golden passport" schemes that allow wealthy Russians to get visas or citizenship to countries within the bloc to be scrapped. The government said separately it would increase humanitarian aid to Ukraine by an additional 500 million Swedish crowns ($52 million) from the Nordic country's overall aid budget, more than doubling previously alloted resources.

"Over the past several days, we have explored all options to see how we can alleviate the acute humanitarian situation," Minister for International Development Cooperation Matilda Ernkrans told reporters. ($1 = 9.5694 Swedish crowns)

