Indian Navy participates at Goa Carnival displaying tableau presenting short skit

The Indian Navy participated in the Goa Carnival at Vasco-da-Gama on Monday displaying afloat (tableau), presenting a short skit and putting up a scintillating band performance.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 01-03-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 16:06 IST
Indian Navy participated in the Goa Carnival (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Navy participated in the Goa Carnival at Vasco-da-Gama on Monday displaying a float (tableau), presenting a short skit and putting up a scintillating band performance. According to the Ministry of Defence, the tableau depicted the amphibious transport dock ship, INS Jalashwa, taking part in 'Operation Samudra Setu' that was conducted by the Navy to bring relief, succour and medical aid to numerous Indians residing in India and other nations in the region when COVID-19 was declared a serious global pandemic.

"The Indian Navy's contribution in supporting the Government of India's regional outreach - in the form of repatriating Indian citizens, transporting medical oxygen and delivering 170 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to friendly nations under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative - was the highlight of the display. The award of President's Colour to Naval Aviation was also portrayed," the ministry said. The float also reflected the theme of Navy Week 2021: 'Indian Navy - Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive'.

