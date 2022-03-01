Left Menu

EU, US, British envoys boycott Lavrov speech at UN rights forum

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 01-03-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 16:12 IST
Sergei Lavrov Image Credit: Instagram (@s.v.lavrov)
Dozens of diplomats from the European Union (EU), United States and Britain walked out of a speech by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the top U.N. human rights forum on Tuesday, according to a Reuters witness.

Lavrov was addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council remotely, having cancelled his attendance earlier due to what the Russian mission in Geneva said on Monday were EU states blocking his flight path.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

