Minor girl gang-raped in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-03-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 16:13 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A case was registered against three people for allegedly raping a minor girl in the Bhankrota area here, police said on Tuesday.

The minor was allegedly gang-raped on Sunday, and the case was registered on Monday. She underwent a medical examination, after which her statement was recorded, they said.

The survivor's father lodged a complaint with the police, accusing three people identified as Rahul, Rajveer and Naksh, the police said, adding that efforts are underway to nab them.

On the basis of the complaint lodged, a case was registered against the three accused under sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, police officials said.

