Ukraine president accuses Russia of 'state terrorism' in Kharkiv

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 01-03-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 16:13 IST
Volodymyr Zelenskiy Image Credit: Twitter (@ZelenskyyUa)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Russian artillery attacks on Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv amounted to state terrorism and called on the international community to recognize it as such.

"The terror aims to break us, to break our resistance," he said in a video address shared on social media describing Kyiv and Kharkiv as Russia's main targets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

