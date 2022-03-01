Left Menu

Hardeep Puri heads for Budapest to oversee evacuation

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri left for Budapest on Tuesday to oversee evacuation of Indians from Ukraine through its border crossing with Hungary. Singh will be in Poland to manage the evacuation of Indians who have come from Ukraine through land borders.

01-03-2022
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri left for Budapest on Tuesday to oversee evacuation of Indians from Ukraine through its border crossing with Hungary. ''All set to bring back our young students back home safely. Enroute to #Budapest with a refuelling stop in Istanbul with the ever efficient 6E boys & girls,'' Puri tweeted and posted a picture with the Indigo crew.

The Russian attack on Ukraine began five days ago. India started issuing advisories in mid-February, asking Indians to consider leaving Ukraine after tensions increased between Moscow and Kyiv.

The government has decided to send four Union ministers as the prime minister's envoys to Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova to oversee the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine through its border crossings with these countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting on Sunday evening as well and had asserted that the safety and evacuation of Indians from Ukraine, attacked by Russia, is a top priority for his government.

Scindia will take care of evacuation efforts from Romania and Moldova while Rijiju will go to Slovakia. Singh will be in Poland to manage the evacuation of Indians who have come from Ukraine through land borders.

