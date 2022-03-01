Moscow says EU supplying Ukraine with arms in 'Russophobic frenzy'
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-03-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 16:29 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday accused the European Union of engaging in a "Russophobic frenzy" by supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine during Moscow's military campaign there.
Lavrov made the comment in a speech via video link to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.
