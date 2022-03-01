Left Menu

UK's Johnson stresses need to prepare for 'millions' of Ukrainian refugees

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned about the growing humanitarian crisis due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday, saying refugee numbers could run into millions as people flee their homes. "When I spoke to (U.S.) President Biden last night, we focussed on the humanitarian emergency that is now beginning.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 01-03-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 16:36 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned about the growing humanitarian crisis due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday, saying refugee numbers could run into millions as people flee their homes.

"When I spoke to (U.S.) President Biden last night, we focussed on the humanitarian emergency that is now beginning. Putin's invasion has already cost hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes, and we must prepare for an even larger outflow, perhaps in the millions," Johnson said from Warsaw.

"The UK will provide up to 220 million pounds ($294.69 million) in emergency and humanitarian aid for Ukraine. I have placed 1,000 troops on standby to help the humanitarian response in neighbouring countries including Poland," he added. ($1 = 0.7465 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

