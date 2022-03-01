Ukraine president: Russian strike hits square in Kharkiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says a Russian missile strike hit a central square in the city of Kharkiv, calling it an act of "undisguised terror".

He said: "Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget.'' Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city again Tuesday.

