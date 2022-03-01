'No one believes Putin's propaganda' - German foreign minister
Putin's tanks don't bring water. Putin's tanks definitely don't bring peace. Putin's tanks do not bring food and baby food. Putin's tanks only bring suffering and destruction," Baerbock said.
- Country:
- Germany
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a "terrible turning point" but anyone who thought Europeans would remain in a state of shock or believe Russian President Vladimir Putin's propaganda was wrong, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.
Europe stands together more than ever to provide help to Ukraine, Baerbock said in a press conference after meeting her Polish and French counterparts in Poland, adding she hopes as non-European countries to join the efforts as well.
"Because no one believes the propaganda. Putin's tanks don't bring water. Putin's tanks definitely don't bring peace. Putin's tanks do not bring food and baby food. Putin's tanks only bring suffering and destruction," Baerbock said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US: Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine
Russian skater Valieva awaits doping judgment at Olympics
US would respond 'swiftly and decisively' to any further Russian aggression: Biden to Zelensky
Scholz flies to Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion grow
Russian skater Valieva cleared to compete at Olympics