'No one believes Putin's propaganda' - German foreign minister

Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a "terrible turning point" but anyone who thought Europeans would remain in a state of shock or believe Russian President Vladimir Putin's propaganda was wrong, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.

Europe stands together more than ever to provide help to Ukraine, Baerbock said in a press conference after meeting her Polish and French counterparts in Poland, adding she hopes as non-European countries to join the efforts as well.

"Because no one believes the propaganda. Putin's tanks don't bring water. Putin's tanks definitely don't bring peace. Putin's tanks do not bring food and baby food. Putin's tanks only bring suffering and destruction," Baerbock said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)