PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 16:44 IST
NDMC extends last date for payment of property tax with amnesty scheme
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has extended the last date for availing the amnesty scheme for payment of property tax with 100 per cent waiver of both interest and penalty to March 31, officials said on Tuesday.

The previous last date for the same was February 28.

Chairman of Standing Committee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Jogi Ram Jain said the civic body has extended the last date for availing its amnesty scheme from February 28 to March 31.

The amnesty scheme for availing 100 per cent waiver of interest and penalty and 15 per cent rebate on principal amount is being given to property taxpayers on lump sum payment of outstanding property tax up to March 31, he said.

Jain said the decision has been taken to facilitate those taxpayers who could not deposit property tax due to any reason and could not avail the benefit of the scheme. On the other hand, the corporation would get more revenue. Hence, this decision has been taken in the interest of the public, he added.

No such scheme would be available in the near future, Jain said.

The corporation had started a three-phase amnesty scheme for citizens, according to which if a citizen is unable to deposit outstanding property tax in the first phase due to any reason, then he or she can take advantage of the scheme by depositing the outstanding amount in the second and similarly in the third phase.

Under this scheme, in the first stage, 100 per cent rebate on interest and penalty will be given on deposit of outstanding property tax.

