Hand grenades, explosives recovered from Gurugram house

The Gurugram Police on Tuesday recovered an eight feet long bicat strip, two hand grenades, 15 practice grenades, and 43 live cartridges from a house at Sector 31 in Gurugram.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 01-03-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 16:46 IST
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Gurugram Police on Tuesday recovered an eight feet long bicat strip, two hand grenades, 15 practice grenades, and 43 live cartridges from a house at Sector 31 in Gurugram. According to the police, the explosive substances were found in the bathroom of the house and were concealed inside a six-seven feet pit.

According to the information received, the house belongs to a chartered accountant from Delhi, but no one has been living there for the last two to three years. A team of Gurugram Police reached Delhi to speak with the landlord.

"Police has launched a search operation after receiving information about the presence of explosives and ammunition in an unoccupied house," said Virender Vij, DCP Gurugram (East). Further details are awaited. (ANI)

