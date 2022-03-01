Russian billionaire Fridman says: Ukraine war should stop
Reuters | London | Updated: 01-03-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 16:48 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman said on Tuesday that the war in Ukraine was a tragedy and that it should stop.
Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, said he and his long-term partner, Pyotr Aven, were shocked to discover on Monday that the European Union had sanctioned them.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Ukraine
- Mikhail Fridman
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European Union agrees to freeze assets of Putin and minister
European Union nations unanimously approve Russian sanctions
European Union agrees to freeze assets of Putin and minister
EU official: European Union assessing the 'strongest, harshest package' of sanctions (against Russia) it has ever considered, reports AP.
Ukrainian president signs formal request to join the European Union