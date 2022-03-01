2 realtors shot dead in Telangana

Two real estate businessmen died here after unidentified assailants shot at them on Tuesday, police said.

The two were partners in business, one of them died on the spot, a police official said.

The other died in hospital where he was taken to, the official said.

Investigation into the motive has begun, he said.

One of the businessmen was allegedly involved in a murder case while the other was facing allegations in a property-related case.

