2 sharpshooters of Kala Jathedi gang held after encounter in Delhi

Two sharpshooters of the Kala Jathedi gang were arrested following a heavy exchange of fire on Tuesday, officials said and claimed to have foiled a conspiracy to kill gangster Tillu Tajpuria and a Delhi Police constable.

The accused -- Parvinder (31) and Tony (22), had planned to execute Tajpuria when he was to be produced in a court here, the police said. On September 24 last year, jailed gangster Jitendra Gogi was shot dead by two men, who were dressed as lawyers, inside a Rohini courtroom here. The police in retaliatory fire had killed the assailants who were from the rival Tillu gang. The police said 22 rounds were fired during the encounter in north Delhi on Tuesday. A tip-off was received that Parvinder, an active member of Kala Jathedi gang, along with his associate would come to Alipur area to join others on Tuesday as they were planning to kill a Delhi Police constable and rival gangster Sunil Maan alias Tajpuria on the directions of Goldi Brar and Jathedi, a senior police officer said.

Around 2.15 am, the police signalled a bike, coming from GT Karnal road in the Alipur area, to stop but the occupants tried to escape, police said.

Seeing themselves surrounded by the police, both the accused started firing indiscriminately. Two bullets hit sub-inspector Rashmi's bullet-proof jacket, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said. In retaliation, the police also opened fire, caught both the accused and snatched their weapons. A total 14 round bullets were fired by the police and eight were fired by the accused, both residents of Haryana, officials said. Interrogation revealed that both the accused were sharpshooters of Jathedi and Goldy Brar, the officer said.

They came to Delhi on Jathedi and Brar's direction as they had to kill Tajpuria and a constable. It was also revealed that Parvinder was wanted in a case of murder in Bengaluru. He was also involved in cases of loot of around Rs 24.7 lakh at Lahori Gate in Delhi, Rs 35 lakh in Haryana's Beri Jhajjar and Rs seven lakh in Jhajjar's Sadar area, police said.

Parvinder lived with Mithun, an active member of the Jathedi gang. But when Mithun was arrested, Parminder had fled to Nepal, police said. Two pistols, four live cartridges, eight empty cartridges and a stolen motorcycle have been recovered from them, police added.

