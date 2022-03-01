Left Menu

Poland calls for more sanctions on Russia if war continues

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 01-03-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:11 IST
Zbigniew Rau Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's foreign minister Zbigniew Rau called on Tuesday for further sanctions on Russia if Moscow does not end its invasion of Ukraine.

"What has been achieved so far indicates that if the war was to last longer, the scope of sanctions would increase. There is an agreement between us on this," he said after meeting his German and French counterparts.

Poland has accepted around 400,000 refugees since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, but the total number might even reach one million, Rau added.

