NATO chief meets Polish president amid Ukraine crisis

PTI | Laskairbase | Updated: 01-03-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:11 IST
NATO chief meets Polish president amid Ukraine crisis
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Image Credit: ANI

NATO Secretary- General Jens Stoltenberg is meeting Polish President Andrzej Duda at the Lask Air Base in central Poland for talks on the eastern flank's security, as Russia wages war on Ukraine, just across Poland's eastern border.

Stoltenberg and Duda shook hands early Tuesday at the 32rd Tactical Air Base in Lask, where Polish and NATO fighter jets are based, including F-16s.

The United States recently reinforced the eastern flank of NATO's territory with some 5,000 additional troops.

