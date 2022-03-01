Russia to spend up to $10 bln from rainy-day fund on buying Russian shares, source says
The Russian government has ordered the finance ministry to channel up to 1 trillion roubles ($10.3 billion) from the National Wealth Fund to buy shares in Russian companies, a source close to the government told Reuters on Tuesday.
($1 = 96.8050 roubles)
