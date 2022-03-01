Left Menu

PM Modi greets Channi, Nitish, Stalin on their birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted chief ministers of Punjab, Bihar and Tamil Nadu on their birthday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted chief ministers of Punjab, Bihar and Tamil Nadu on their birthday. The Prime Minister greeted Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in separate tweets and prayed for their long and healthy life.

"On his birthday, best wishes to Punjab CM Shri @CHARANJITCHANNI Ji. Praying for his good health and long life," the Prime Minister said. "Best wishes to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru @mkstalin Ji on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life," he said.

"Birthday greetings to Bihar CM Shri @NitishKumar Ji. Praying for his good health and long life," he said in another tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

