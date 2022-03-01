Left Menu

Mahashivratri: Over 3.40 lakh people take holy dip in Ganga in Prayagraj

As devotees thronged to the Shiva temples on the occasion, necessary facilities have been ensured around Someshwar Mahadev, Mankameshwar and Nag Vasuki temples and proper parking arrangements have also been made, the official said.He said that apart from this, about 650 toilets have also been arranged in the Mela area.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:27 IST
Mahashivratri: Over 3.40 lakh people take holy dip in Ganga in Prayagraj
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 3.40 lakh devotees have taken a holy dip in the Ganga here till Tuesday evening on the occasion of Mahashivratri, an official said.

A large number of Shiva devotees are doing 'abhishekham' with water and milk since morning at the Nagvasuki temple in Daraganj and the Mankameshwar temple on the banks of the Yamuna, an official of the Magh Mela Authority said.

The administration has arranged six ghats for the bathers on Mahashivratri, the last bathing festival of Magh Mela, he said. As devotees thronged to the Shiva temples on the occasion, necessary facilities have been ensured around Someshwar Mahadev, Mankameshwar and Nag Vasuki temples and proper parking arrangements have also been made, the official said.

He said that apart from this, about 650 toilets have also been arranged in the Mela area. In the places where toilets are not available, arrangements have been made for mobile toilets of the Municipal Corporation.

Three first aid centres and a hospital is also operational in the Mela area, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022