Drug peddler injured in police firing in Assam

An alleged drug peddler was injured in police firing when he reportedly tried to flee, and heroin worth Rs 4 crore in the international market has been seized from his possession, police said on Tuesday.Around 9 pm last night, the drug dealer was stopped at Jagiroad police checkpoint on National Highway-37.

PTI | Morigaon | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:29 IST
Drug peddler injured in police firing in Assam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged drug peddler was injured in police firing when he reportedly tried to flee, and heroin worth Rs 4 crore in the international market has been seized from his possession, police said on Tuesday.

''Around 9 pm last night, the drug dealer was stopped at Jagiroad police checkpoint on National Highway-37. However, seeing the police, he tried to flee... One round was fired and he was injured,'' Morigaon district Superintendent of Police Aparna N said.

He was shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital after being administered basic treatment, the SP said.

Altogether, 33 people have been killed and at least 84 injured in police action, while allegedly trying to flee from custody or attacking personnel, since the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assumed office in May 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

