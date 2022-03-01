UK's Prince Charles says invasion of Ukraine is "brutal aggression"
01-03-2022
Britain's Prince Charles called Russia's invasion of Ukraine a "brutal aggression," media reports said on Tuesday.
The prince said the values of democracy and freedom were "under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way," the reports said.
