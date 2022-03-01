Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:33 IST
Kejriwal condoles death of Indian student in Ukraine, urges Centre to bring stranded citizens back
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday condoled the death of a student in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv and prayed for the safety of Indians stranded there.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the death of the Indian student in a tweet and said it was in touch with his family.

The student, Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, was a native of Chalageri in Karnataka's Haveri district.

''Feel terrible to hear this news. Prayers for his family. Pray for the safety of all other Indians stranded and hope they will be back home soon. Hope the conflict will soon come to an end,'' Kejriwal tweeted. Several Indians are still stranded in Kharkiv where Russia has launched a major military offensive.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal urged the Central government to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine at the earliest and provide them with all help.

Kejriwal's remarks came after a news report claimed that Indians stranded in Ukraine are allegedly not getting help from the Indian embassy in Ukraine.

India began the evacuation of around 14,000 of its stranded citizens on February 26.

To scale up the rescue operations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the Indian Air Force to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive against that country.

The IAF is likely to deploy several C-17 aircraft as part of Operation Ganga from Tuesday, sources said.

