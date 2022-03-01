Left Menu

Indian students chant 'Vande Mataram' on return from Ukraine; Union Min RK Singh welcomes them

Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh on Tuesday welcomed Indian students who reached Delhi airport after they were evacuated from conflict-hit Ukraine due to ongoing Russian military operations.

01-03-2022
Union Minister RK Singh welcoming Indian students who were evacuated from Ukraine. (Photo credit: Twitter@RajKSinghIndia). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh on Tuesday welcomed Indian students who reached Delhi airport after they were evacuated from conflict-hit Ukraine due to ongoing Russian military operations. Students were seen joyously waving the national flag as they chanted "Vande Mataram" upon the touchdown in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister reiterated India's evacuation mission under 'Operation Ganga' and said that the government is "committed to bringing back every Indian stranded there." "Four ministers deputed just to organise this. There are help desks of states, help desk of Ministry of Power, officers of the Ministry. Students will be provided whatever assistance they need," he added.

On returning to the native country, Vindhya Doshi, an Indian student said, "I am very happy and relaxed now because the situation on the borders around Ukraine was terrible. I thank the Government of India and the Indian Embassy who supported the students. We are relaxed now." The special flight carrying Indian nationals came from Hungary's capital city Budapest.

"We are really thankful to the Indian government for evacuating us from Ukraine," said Samarita Hazarika, another Indian student. India has been ramping up its efforts to evacuate Indian nationals stuck in Ukraine.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri left for Budapest to aid the evacuation of Indian citizens stranded in war-hit Ukraine. Union Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju also left for Slovakia on Tuesday. The government has deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.

"Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia will be going to Romania, Kiren Rijiju to Slovak Republic, Hardeep Puri to Hungary, VK Singh to Poland... to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process," the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Monday. (ANI)

