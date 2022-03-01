Left Menu

"Prove you are with us", Ukraine president urges EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the European Union on Tuesday to prove that it sided with Ukraine in its war with Russia and a day after signing an official request to join the bloc. "The European Union is going to be much stronger with us, that's for sure. Without you, Ukraine is going to be lonesome," Zelenskiy told the European Parliament by video link. "Do prove that you are with us.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 01-03-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:38 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

"The European Union is going to be much stronger with us, that's for sure. Without you, Ukraine is going to be lonesome," Zelenskiy told the European Parliament by video link.

"Do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness. Glory be to Ukraine," he continued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

