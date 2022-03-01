Left Menu

BJP leaders condole Indian student's death in shelling in Ukraine

01-03-2022
BJP leaders on Tuesday condoled the death of an Indian student in shelling in Kharkiv city of war-hit Ukraine.

The student, Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, was a native of Chalageri in Karnataka's Haveri district.

The BJP's foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale mourned the incident terming it ''very tragic'' and offered his heartfelt condolences.

BJP general secretary C T Ravi tweeted, ''Deeply distressed with the unfortunate death of Karnataka student Naveen Gyanagoudar in bomb shelling in Ukraine. I pray for the Sadgati of Naveen's soul and offer my deepest condolences to His family members.'' The student's death was confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The MEA said the foreign secretary is calling in ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate its demand for ''urgent safe passage'' to Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and in other cities which have become conflict zones.

''Similar action is also being undertaken by our ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine,'' the MEA said.

The Kharkiv city is witnessing increasing fighting between the Ukrainian troops and Russian forces.

