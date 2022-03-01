Left Menu

Young female dancer shot dead in Pakistan's Punjab province

Last month, a male dancer was killed when a man opened fire on a dancer girl during a performance in Rawalpindi city. Police said the performance was underway when a drunk man named Imran opened fire on Mehak Noor. Police said Imran had forced Noor to develop a relationship with him.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:43 IST
Young female dancer shot dead in Pakistan's Punjab province
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A 19-year-old female dancer has been shot dead in Pakistan's Punjab province, the second such killing of an entertainer in the last one month in the country. According to the police, Ayesha - a stage dancer by profession - was going to the theatre in Jandawala Phatak area of Faisalabad city, 180 km from provincial capital Lahore, when she was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Monday evening. A police official said the girl's family had not named any suspect in the FIR. "Police are probing the matter on different aspects like whether she was killed in the name of honor," he said. Interim reports said Ayesha, a divorcee, was in a relationship with a man from her housing locality in Faisalabad. "We will interrogate him and the ex-husband besides her family members to get a clue on the killer(s)," he said.

Last month, a male dancer was killed when a man opened fire on a dancer girl during a performance in Rawalpindi city. Police said the performance was underway when a drunk man named Imran opened fire on Mehak Noor. Noor was unhurt, but her fellow performer Navid received bullet injuries and died on the spot. The accused has been arrested. Police said Imran had forced Noor to develop a relationship with him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022