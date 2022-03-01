Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: STF jawan injured in encounter with Naxals in Sukma district

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-03-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:51 IST
Chhattisgarh: STF jawan injured in encounter with Naxals in Sukma district
  • Country:
  • India

A jawan from the Special Task Force (STF) of the Chhattisgarh police was injured in a firing between Naxals and the security forces in Sukma district, police said on Tuesday.

The gunfight took place on Monday night after Naxals opened fire with rifles and under-barrel grenade launchers (UBGLs) at a newly set up police camp at Potakpalli village under Kistaram police station limits, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The STF and other units were stationed in the camp, which was established last month in Potakpalli, located over 450 km from capital Raipur, and considered as a core area of Maoists, the official said.

The exchange of fire lasted for around two hours, following which the ultras escaped into dense forests, he said.

“An STF jawan sustained minor injury in the skirmish and was administered treatment at the camp itself,” the IG said, adding that his condition was said to be normal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022